Union Budget has been disappointing for Himachal: MLA Harish Janartha

Shimla : Congress legislator from Shimla Urban constituency Harish Janartha on Thursday said the Union Budget has been disappointing for Himachal Pradesh.



He alleged that the Centre had discriminated against Himachal Pradesh and warned that the decision to discontinue the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) could push the state into a deep economic crisis.



Addressing the media in Shimla, Janartha said that under the 15th Finance Commission, RDG was allocated to 17 states, including Himachal Pradesh, taking into account their geographical conditions and limited resources.



"The purpose of this grant was to maintain financial balance in states like Himachal. However, ending RDG prematurely under the 16th Finance Commission is a shocking decision," he said.