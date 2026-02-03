Union Budget 2026–27: What the Education Sector Really Gets

The Union Budget 2026–27 places education firmly in the spotlight, with a total allocation of ₹1.39 lakh crore, an increase of about 8.27 per cent over the previous year and the highest-ever allocation to the sector in nominal terms. On the surface, this signals a continued commitment to strengthening India’s education ecosystem. However, a closer look reveals a more nuanced picture, where ambition must contend with inflation, implementation challenges, and persistent structural gaps.

While the headline numbers appear impressive, the real increase in spending power is more modest when adjusted for rising costs. Inflation, salary revisions, and infrastructure expenses could dilute the actual impact of this budgetary expansion, making outcomes dependent on allocations and execution.