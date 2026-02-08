Union Budget 2026 puts India on track to become third-largest economy: Union Minister CR Patil



"Today, India is on the verge of becoming the third-largest economy, which reflects the correctness of the BJP government policies," he said.

Highlighting reforms, the minister said the government's primary objective is to frame policies in the interest of the common man. He recalled that the Prime Minister had promised reforms in his Independence Day address on August 15, 2025, and that the government implemented around 350 reforms within six months. These included simplifying GST, introducing new labour laws, and sector-specific measures aimed at long-term growth.

Patil described the Union Budget 2026 as "special" and said it provides a significant boost to multiple sectors with a focus on empowering the poor and underprivileged. He said the budget prioritises six major areas and includes provisions to enhance production and employment.