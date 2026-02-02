Union Budget 2026 pushes for regional healthcare hubs

Building on last year’s emphasis on expanding healthcare infrastructure and strengthening digital health platforms, the Union Budget 2026 moves decisively towards a more decentralised, innovation-led and regionally anchored healthcare system.

The Budget sends a clear signal: India’s healthcare future will not be built only in large cities. It must be shaped in regions, districts and Tier-2 and 3 cities, where the majority of Indians live and seek care. The focus on regional healthcare complexes, domestic innovation, traditional medicine and technology adoption reflects a practical understanding that access and quality must now evolve together.

The proposal to develop five regional medical hubs as integrated healthcare complexes is a defining step. These hubs, combining hospitals, medical education, research and innovation, can become engines of advanced care outside metros. For states, this presents an opportunity to build depth, not just capacity, and to emerge as destinations for medical value travel. Regional hubs can anchor advanced specialties such as oncology, cardiology, neurosciences, transplants and complex surgery, offering high-quality care at a competitive cost while strengthening district referral networks. They also create ecosystems where medical talent is trained, retained and deployed locally.