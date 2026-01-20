Union Budget 2026 likely to focus on infrastructure, MSME and rural growth: PNB Chief

New Delhi: The upcoming Union Budget 2026 is likely to focus on infrastructure development, micro, small and medium enterprises, and rural growth, Punjab National Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Ashok Chandra said.



Speaking to ANI, Chandra said recent budgets have shown "consistency" and that the government is expected to continue with similar priorities this year.



"Over the last few years, there has been consistency in budget announcements. This year too, I am expecting the thrust areas will be MSME, rural infrastructure, rural growth, and capex growth, which will help infuse new entrepreneurs and attract capital into the market," Chandra said, talking to ANI.

