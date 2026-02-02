Union Budget 2026 decoded | Big on small, small on big

NEW DELHI: Union Budget 2026-27, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Sunday, turned out to be a story of unrealised expectations rather than bold reforms. There were no big-bang announcements or path-breaking policy pushes. Instead, the government appeared keen not to disturb the current ‘Goldilocks phase’ of moderate growth and low inflation.

Expectations were not particularly high, given that the Budget followed two major tax overhauls—Direct Tax Code and GST rate rationalisation—yet, there was hope for a fresh reform impulse. In the end, the finance minister held back more than she unveiled.

There were numerous small measures in the Budget, but none large enough to excite the markets. Instead, a few unexpected moves unsettled the equity market which was already under pressure from persistent foreign institutional investment outflows. Contrary to expectations of a reduction in securities transaction tax (STT), the Budget proposed higher levies on futures and options. The move did not go down well with the markets, which fell over 2%.

The FM clarified that the increase in STT was aimed at curbing high-risk speculative trade and to protect gullible retail investors who were losing money.

As expected, there were no changes in individual tax slabs following last year’s increase in the minimum tax threshold to Rs 12 lakh.