Union Budget 2026: CM Stalin flags 'unfulfilled promises', seeks fair share for Tamil Nadu

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 1 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday questioned whether the Centre would make concrete announcements for the state in the Union Budget 2026, taking the upcoming elections into account.

In a post on X, Stalin listed a series of demands, asking whether the Budget would include a Rs 3,548 crore education fund to support the studies of students who have been detained and not promoted, funding for Coimbatore and Madurai Metro Rail projects, Rs 3,112 crore for the Jal Jeevan Mission, which Tamil Nadu is implementing effectively, new railway projects, and a 50% share of the Centre's tax revenue for states, as recommended by the Finance Commission.

"UnionBudget2026: Will the following announcements for Tamil Nadu be included, even if it's with the usual Thirukkural quotes, keeping the elections in mind? The 3,548 crore rupees education fund for the studies of students who have been detained and held back without promotion Coimbatore, Madurai Metro Rail, 3,112 crore rupees funding for the #JalJeevan scheme, which Tamil Nadu is implementing particularly effectively, New railway projects, 50% financial sharing to states of the central government's tax revenue, as recommended by the Finance Commission," the 'X' post said.

He added that the list of demands was longer and expressed hope that this time the announcements for Tamil Nadu would be made without fail. Stalin also stressed that these should not remain mere announcements, citing the Madurai AIIMS as an example, and demanded that projects be implemented within stipulated timelines with proper budgetary allocation.

"There's even more on the list. Keeping the elections in mind, we hope that this time the announcements for Tamil Nadu will be made without fail. We also demand that they not end up as mere announcements like the Madurai #AIIMS, but be implemented within the stipulated time with proper budgetary allocation," the 'X' post added.

Meanwhile, DMK MP Kanimozhi said the Centre would have to allocate substantial funds to Tamil Nadu, particularly as elections approach.

"They will have to give a lot of funds to Tamil Nadu, actually with the elections in close quarters, I hope they do something for Tamil Nadu," Kanimozhi told reporters.

Tamil Nadu is set to go into elections in the first half of this year.

Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman created history today when she presents her 9th consecutive Union Budget. This achievement makes her the first Finance Minister in India to deliver nine consecutive budgets, surpassing her own record. (ANI)