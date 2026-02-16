UNICEF Youth Voice Prasiddhi Singh advocates child-friendly AI frameworks

New Delhi: Thirteen-year-old Prasiddhi Singh, recognised as a voice of youth by UNICEF, on Monday outlined eight key demands calling on governments, regulatory authorities, civil society organizations, UN bodies, think tanks, and technology companies to ensure safe, ethical, and inclusive artificial intelligence (AI) systems for children and young people.

Prasiddhi Singh said, "We present the following eight demands, calling on governments, regulatory authorities, think tanks, civil society organisations, UN bodies and technology companies to ensure and take immediate and collective action. We want to ensure that AI systems are inclusive by design and use diverse and representative data sets that reflect the lived experiences of marginalised communities across caste, class, gender, geography and racial context."



She emphasised the need for ethical AI standards, adding, "To ensure strong data protection, ethical standards and safety in the development and use of AI, including age-appropriate design and safeguards against harmful AI-generated content."



On education and youth engagement, she said, "Invest in education systems and institutional capacities to prepare children and young people to engage with AI critically, ethically and safely."