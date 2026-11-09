HEALTH-UNICEF-MENTAL HEALTH
UNICEF urges media to report responsibly on child mental health, suicide prevention
New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) UNICEF India has urged media organisations to adopt responsible and sensitive reporting on children's and adolescents' mental health, saying constructive coverage can help reduce stigma, encourage help-seeking and create supportive environments.
Addressing a media roundtable here, UNICEF India Deputy Representative Jesper Moller said mental health and wellbeing are central to children's rights and influence how they learn, build relationships and participate in decisions affecting their lives.
"Reducing stigma requires a public conversation that builds understanding and trust in concerns relating to mental wellbeing. The media can play a vital role in promoting supportive environments, reducing discrimination and encouraging access to care," he said.
The roundtable brought together senior media professionals, mental health experts, practitioners and young people with lived experience to discuss ways to improve reporting on mental health and suicide prevention.
According to the World Health Organization, one in seven adolescents aged 10 to 19 globally experiences a mental health condition, with many cases remaining unrecognised and untreated. Half of all mental health conditions begin by the age of 14, highlighting the importance of early detection and intervention.
In India, the treatment gap for mental disorders was estimated at 84.5 per cent in the National Mental Health Survey 2015-16.
The National Crime Records Bureau's 2024 report recorded 1,70,746 suicide deaths, including 14,488 students and 11,184 children below 18 years.
Participants at the roundtable stressed the need to move beyond sensational headlines and simplistic explanations while reporting on suicide and mental health. They called for protecting children's identities and privacy, using accurate and neutral language, and including information on helplines and available support services.
The discussions also highlighted the importance of covering recovery, resilience and access to care rather than limiting mental health reporting to suicide-related incidents.
Experts said coverage should examine wider factors influencing mental wellbeing, including family circumstances, poverty, disability, climate-related shocks, school environments and access to support.
Existing government initiatives for children and adolescents include the National Mental Health Programme, District Mental Health Programme, Rashtriya Kishor Swasthya Karyakram, School Health and Wellness Programme and Tele-MANAS.
The roundtable precedes the global conference 'Together Against Stigma 2026', scheduled to be held in New Delhi from November 12 to 14.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.