UNICEF sounds alarm on AI, social media, and rising ‘digital child labour’

A recent UNICEF blog has highlighted growing concerns about children’s exposure to online environments that are often not designed with their best interests in mind.

From targeted advertising and data harvesting to algorithm-driven content and persuasive design, children face increasing risks as their screen time rises.

Digital child labour?

UNICEF flagged the rise of “digital child labour”, where children take on roles such as social media influencers or participate in competitive online gaming (eSports), potentially leading to economic exploitation if unregulated. Alarmingly, digital platforms are also being used to recruit children into armed conflicts, posing severe threats to their safety and rights.

In response, UNICEF has issued guidelines for governments, tech companies, and caregivers to create safer digital spaces for children.

Key forms of digital child labour include:

Kidfluencers: Children creating social media content and earning from ads or sponsorships, turning everyday activities into income.





eSports and digital performance: Kids participate in competitive online gaming or performances that generate economic value.





Sharenting: Parents frequently posting children’s images or videos online for financial or social gain, which can cross into exploitative digital labour.





Looking ahead

UNICEF emphasises the need for forward-looking regulations that balance innovation with safety, ensuring emerging technologies, especially AI, do not endanger children.

The organisation continues to support initiatives that equip children, caregivers, and educators with the skills to navigate the digital world safely.