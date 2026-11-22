New Delhi (PTI): UNICEF India and the Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP) on Tuesday launched a Child Rights Pledge Platform to mobilise more than 50,000 paediatricians across the country to promote and protect children's rights.
Launched ahead of World Children's Day on November 20, the platform, hosted on the official IAP website, aims to strengthen paediatricians' understanding of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) and integrate its principles into everyday interactions with children and their families.
The initiative aims to embed child rights into daily consultations by informing, educating, and engaging paediatricians on the Convention on the Rights of the Child, an official statement said.
Dr M Srinivas, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, who attended the launch as chief guest, welcomed the partnership and stressed the need for collective efforts to reach vulnerable and hard-to-reach children by galvanising a whole-of-society movement.
IAP President Dr Neelam Mohan said the initiative would help more than 50,000 paediatricians across India reaffirm their commitment not only to children's health, but also to their rights and overall well-being.
"We see children at every stage of their development and can recognise when their health, nutrition, development or well-being is compromised. We can identify and respond to abuse, neglect, exploitation, discrimination and other threats to children's safety," she said.
"By taking the pledge, we commit to promoting, protecting and advancing the rights of every child through our daily interactions with children, families and communities," she added.
IAP President-elect Dr M Singaravelu said the academy's nationwide network of paediatricians would create a powerful platform to promote and advance children's rights through everyday engagement with families.
UNICEF India Deputy Representative (Programmes) Jesper Moller said the partnership aimed to turn children's rights commitments into everyday action.
"Paediatricians are uniquely placed to make that happen, through the care they provide and the trust they hold with children and families. Together with the Indian Academy of Pediatrics, we want to build a nationwide movement of Child Rights Champions for every child," Moller said.
"As UNICEF marks 80 years, we are proud to strengthen our partnership with the Indian Academy of Pediatrics to help turn children's rights into everyday reality," Moller added.
Dr Joseph Haddad, President of the International Pediatric Association; Dr Asiri Abeyagunawardena, President of the Asia Pacific Pediatric Association; and Dr Naveen Thacker, Executive Director of the International Pediatric Association also underscored the importance of advancing child rights through the pediatric community worldwide.
IAP Honorary Secretary General Dr Ruchira Gupta said paediatricians from across India had joined the initiative, reaffirming the academy's commitment to child rights.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.