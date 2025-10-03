UNICEF India launches country's first child protection innovation fund

A jury comprising experts from the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), Bosch Global Software Technologies, and the United Nations Office at Vienna selected SponsorSmart as the winning idea.

SponsorSmart is a WhatsApp-based digital child sponsorship platform that allows families to apply for support by submitting documents online, cutting down on multiple office visits and saving up to three days of lost wages, it said.

Its prioritisation engine ensures that the most vulnerable children are identified transparently, the UNICEF said in a statement.