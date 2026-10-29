UNESCO warns 95% upper-secondary completion may not be reached worldwide until 2105

The world may not achieve a 95% upper-secondary school completion rate until 2105 if current trends continue, according to UNESCO’s 2026 Global Education Monitoring (GEM) Report. Although more children are completing school than at the start of the century, progress remains too slow to bring near-universal completion within the coming decades.

UNESCO data show that the global primary completion rate rose from 77% in 2000 to 88% in 2024. Lower-secondary completion increased from 60% to 78%, while upper-secondary completion climbed from 37% to 61% over the same period. The upper-secondary figure means nearly four in 10 young people still do not complete that stage of education.

The report also points to a wider access problem. An estimated 273 million children and young people were out of school in 2024, equivalent to around one in six of the school-age population. The total has risen for seven consecutive years, with population growth, conflict and shrinking education budgets contributing to the challenge.