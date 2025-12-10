UNESCO report points to disruptions in right to education across the world

A new report by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has called for a renewed global commitment to the right to education, highlighting significant challenges that threaten access to quality education worldwide.

The report, released on December 9, 2025, on the occasion of Human Rights Day (December 10), emphasises the need for stronger political will, increased investment, and inclusive policies to ensure education for all.

UNESCO's findings reveal that despite progress over the last 25 years, millions of children and young people remain out of school or receive inadequate education.

In 2023, 272 million children and youth were out of school globally, with nearly three-quarters of this population residing in Central and Southern Asia (34 per cent) and sub-Saharan Africa (39 per cent).

The report highlights the impact of recent global crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic and conflicts, which have disrupted education systems and reversed gains in enrolment and learning outcomes.

In 2024, attacks on educational facilities increased by 44 per cent compared to 2023, with 1,265 schools attacked, jeopardising the future of hundreds of thousands of children and young people.

According to UNESCO, governments must prioritise education in recovery plans and increase funding to address gaps in infrastructure, learning materials, and teacher training. The report also calls for education systems to adapt to new technologies and promote lifelong learning opportunities to equip learners with skills for the future.

Stefania Giannini, Assistant Director-General of UNESCO, emphasised the fundamental right to education and the role it plays in fostering peace, social cohesion, and sustainable development.

“UNESCO is calling on the international community to reinforce the right to education by shaping a renewed legal framework suited to the challenges of the twenty-first century,” she stated, urging countries to work collaboratively to overcome current challenges.