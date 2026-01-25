UNESCO provides emergency support to safeguard Vietnam heritage

In the field of culture, UNESCO, in cooperation with Vietnam's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and local authorities, is conducting technical assessments and implementing emergency protection measures at World Heritage Sites in Hue and Hoi An, as well as at other cultural sites affected by storms and flooding.



According to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), these activities are supported by the Heritage Emergency Fund and the World Heritage Fund and are guided by an integrated, risk-informed approach aimed at strengthening preparedness and safeguarding both tangible and intangible heritage.