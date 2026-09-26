UNESCO opens third edition of free AI and digital citizenship course

UNESCO has opened registration for the third edition of its free online course, “Educating in the Age of Artificial Intelligence: Digital Citizenship at School”, which will begin on October 12, 2026.
The course is designed for teachers, education teams and other stakeholders working with young people. It focuses on how artificial intelligence and digital technologies are shaping the way people access information, interact online and participate in society.
More than 33,000 people from over 113 countries registered for the first two editions. Women accounted for 61 per cent of participants, while the course recorded a retention rate of more than 34 per cent. Participants gave its academic quality an average rating of 9.61 out of 10.
What will the UNESCO course cover?
The MOOC focuses on digital citizenship in the age of AI, rather than treating artificial intelligence only as a classroom or teaching tool.
The five-module course covers topics including:
How algorithms work and influence everyday decisions
Digital footprints and information bubbles
Disinformation and navigating digital information
Ethical use of artificial intelligence
AI's impact on teaching and assessment
Protection of rights in digital spaces
Digital coexistence and democratic participation
Participants will use videos, expert inputs, discussion forums and case studies. UNESCO has also developed an open-access publication providing additional material on AI and education.
The course encourages teachers and other participants to examine how algorithms affect everyday life and consider the social, ethical and educational implications of AI.
When does it begin and who can join?
The third cohort begins on October 12, 2026, and registration is currently open. The course is available in English, Spanish and Portuguese, with Portuguese being added for the third edition.
Participation is free. Those who complete at least 80 per cent of the course content and assessments will be eligible for an official UNESCO certificate.
The course is coordinated by the UNESCO Regional Office in Montevideo and was developed with support from Microsoft.