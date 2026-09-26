UNESCO opens third edition of free AI and digital citizenship course

UNESCO has opened registration for the third edition of its free online course, “Educating in the Age of Artificial Intelligence: Digital Citizenship at School”, which will begin on October 12, 2026.

The course is designed for teachers, education teams and other stakeholders working with young people. It focuses on how artificial intelligence and digital technologies are shaping the way people access information, interact online and participate in society.

More than 33,000 people from over 113 countries registered for the first two editions. Women accounted for 61 per cent of participants, while the course recorded a retention rate of more than 34 per cent. Participants gave its academic quality an average rating of 9.61 out of 10.