UNESCO makes a strong case for mother-tongue instruction in the country in its annual India education report

NEW DELHI: United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) on Tuesday called for a national mission in India to ensure consistent mother-tongue or home language- based instruction in the country. There needs to be multilingual bridging across all schooling systems, it urged.

Making public its 165-page report, `Bhasha Matters: The State of the Education Report for India 2025; Mother Tongue and Multilingual Education’ at its office in Delhi, it came out with ten recommendations to be incorporated in the country’s Education Policy.