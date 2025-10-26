UNESCO, Italian Cooperation launch project to improve access to quality education in Iraq

UNESCO and the Italian Ministry for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, through the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS), have launched a three-year project titled “Improving Access to Inclusive Quality Education in Southern Iraq.”

The initiative seeks to expand education opportunities for thousands of out-of-school children across the Basra, Dhi Qar, and Maysan governorates.

“This new partnership strengthens UNESCO’s mission to ensure every child in Iraq can access quality and inclusive education,” said Mr. Kar Hung Antony Tam, Officer-in-Charge and Chief of Education at the UNESCO Iraq Office.

“Through our collaboration with the Italian Cooperation, we aim to transform the lives of children who have long been left behind.”

H.E. Niccolò Fontana, Ambassador of Italy to Iraq, emphasized the joint effort, noting, “By joining hands with ENI and the Italian Cooperation, we can truly make a difference. Education is the foundation for better living conditions, jobs, and prosperity for all.”

The project builds on an ongoing partnership between UNESCO and AICS that has helped over 160,000 children access education across Iraq since 2018.

Despite this progress, a significant number of children remain out of school, underscoring the urgent need for inclusive learning solutions.

This new initiative aims to provide safe and inclusive education to 40,000 out-of-school children, improve teaching and learning environments, and strengthen the capacities of educators and Parent-Teacher Associations.

It aligns with Iraq’s National Education Strategy (2022–2031) and contributes to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals—particularly SDG 4 (Quality Education) and SDG 5 (Gender Equality).

By promoting inclusivity and supporting children with disabilities and other vulnerable groups, the project seeks to build resilience, foster social cohesion, and advance sustainable development in southern Iraq.