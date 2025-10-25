UNESCO Internship Programme 2025 applications open. More details here!

The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has opened applications for its Internship Programme 2025, which allows students and recent graduates to gain hands-on experience and practical exposure to UNESCO's global initiatives in education, science, culture, and communication.

The programme's goal is to assist participants comprehend UNESCO's mandate and improve their academic and technical skills through real-world activities.

The deadline for applying is December 31, 2025, and applications can be submitted online through the official UNESCO website.

Applicants must be at least 20 years old and currently enrolled in a graduate school (Master’s , PhD, or equivalent). Those who finished a Master’s or PhD degree within the last 12 months are also eligible. Candidates who have only completed a bachelor's degree and do not intend to continue their education are ineligible.

Proficiency in English or French is required (both written and spoken), and knowledge of the other language is considered an asset. Candidates must also be proficient with computers, capable of working in groups, and have excellent communication skills.

The internship lasts from one to six months, depending on the assignment. Selected candidates will be responsible for obtaining visas and funding their own travel and living expenses, as UNESCO internships are not funded.

Applicants' profiles will remain live in UNESCO's internship portal for six months, and placement will be based on the needs of various departments worldwide. Internship opportunities are available in a variety of sectors, including education, culture, communication and information, natural sciences, digital business solutions, the Bureau of Human Resource Management, and others.