UNESCO heritage site tag likely for Lakkundi soon: Karnataka Tourism Minister Patil

GADAG: The tourism department and Lakkundi Development Authority (LDA) are working towards historic Lakkundi village being listed under a UNESCO heritage site soon.

In addition, 44 sites in the village will soon come under the protection of the state government, Tourism minister HK Patil said on Monday.

A rooftop support stone called Bodhi Kambaha and what appeared like a stone-age weapon were found on the 4th day of excavation at Lakkundi on Monday.