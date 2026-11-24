What is lifelong professional development?

The report views teacher professional development (TPD) as a continuous process that begins with initial teacher education and extends into teachers' working lives.

This includes initial preparation, induction into the profession, mentoring, continuing professional development (CPD), collaboration with colleagues and engagement with research and communities.

Initial teacher education provides the foundation in subject knowledge, pedagogy, classroom management, assessment and professional ethics. However, UNESCO argues that this preparation is only the beginning of professional learning.

As teachers encounter new classroom challenges and changing student needs, they require opportunities to reflect on their practices, acquire new skills and adapt their approaches. These opportunities should be relevant to their experience, career stage and working environment.

The report also highlights the role of professional learning communities, where teachers exchange knowledge, observe one another's classroom practices and work together to address shared challenges.