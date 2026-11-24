Teacher training should not end when educators enter the classroom. Instead, it should continue throughout their careers through mentoring, collaboration, research and opportunities to update their professional skills, according to UNESCO's Global Report on Teachers 2026: Advancing teacher professional development through lifelong learning.
The report calls for a shift from treating teacher professional development as a series of isolated workshops and training programmes to building an integrated system that supports learning at every stage of a teacher's career. It argues that the right to quality education must be accompanied by teachers' right to equitable and meaningful professional development.
What is lifelong professional development?
The report views teacher professional development (TPD) as a continuous process that begins with initial teacher education and extends into teachers' working lives.
This includes initial preparation, induction into the profession, mentoring, continuing professional development (CPD), collaboration with colleagues and engagement with research and communities.
Initial teacher education provides the foundation in subject knowledge, pedagogy, classroom management, assessment and professional ethics. However, UNESCO argues that this preparation is only the beginning of professional learning.
As teachers encounter new classroom challenges and changing student needs, they require opportunities to reflect on their practices, acquire new skills and adapt their approaches. These opportunities should be relevant to their experience, career stage and working environment.
The report also highlights the role of professional learning communities, where teachers exchange knowledge, observe one another's classroom practices and work together to address shared challenges.
Why does teacher development need to change?
Teachers are expected to respond to increasingly complex demands, including technological changes, the growing use of generative artificial intelligence, changing employment needs, climate change and social and political challenges.
These developments require teachers to update their subject knowledge and pedagogical approaches while helping students develop foundational skills, problem-solving abilities and critical thinking.
However, access to professional development remains uneven. Training opportunities may be disconnected from teachers' classroom realities, while administrative responsibilities and heavy workloads can leave them with little time to participate in learning activities.
UNESCO argues that standardised programmes may not adequately address the different needs of teachers working in diverse contexts. Professional development must therefore be flexible and responsive rather than based on a uniform approach.
The report also cautions against placing the responsibility for teaching quality entirely on individual educators. School leadership, institutional support, resources, working conditions and opportunities for collaboration influence whether teachers can apply what they learn.
What role does India play in the report?
India features in the report as an example of efforts to connect initial teacher education with continuing professional development through District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs).
The report describes a model in which the same DIET faculty members are involved in both pre-service teacher preparation and in-service teacher support.
This arrangement is intended to create a two-way exchange of knowledge. Faculty members can bring classroom challenges and district-level education priorities into teacher preparation, while research and pedagogical expertise developed through initial teacher education can inform professional development programmes for serving teachers.
Shared resource centres and partnerships with local schools also help connect teacher education institutions with classroom practices.
The report presents this as one way to improve continuity between different stages of teacher learning. It does not suggest that the model operates uniformly across all DIETs in the country.
Why are working conditions important?
A central argument in the report is that professional development cannot be separated from teachers' working conditions.
Heavy workloads, limited access to learning resources, inadequate time and unsupportive school leadership can prevent teachers from participating in professional learning or applying new approaches in classrooms.
UNESCO calls for education systems to provide dedicated time and institutional support for professional development. It also highlights the importance of mentoring, peer collaboration and school environments that encourage teachers to reflect on and improve their practices.
The report links these conditions to teacher well-being and retention, arguing that sustained professional support can help educators feel more confident and connected to their profession.
What does UNESCO recommend?
The report outlines six broad recommendations for governments and education systems:
Build connected professional development systems: Link teacher recruitment, initial education, induction, continuing development and career progression through coherent policies.
Create supportive working environments: Recognise professional development as a right and provide teachers with adequate time, resources and institutional support.
Respond to different career stages: Ensure learning opportunities reflect teachers' experience, professional needs and changing educational challenges.
Promote human-centred learning: Encourage collaboration, relationships, care and shared professional learning.
Strengthen teachers' professional agency: Involve teachers in research, policy discussions and knowledge creation rather than treating them only as recipients of education reforms.
Improve international cooperation and financing: Support equitable, sustainable and adequately funded professional development systems shaped by national priorities.
The report also highlights the need to give teachers a greater role in education policy. Data from the OECD's Teaching and Learning International Survey (TALIS) 2024 show that 78 per cent of teachers surveyed reported having a role in school-level decision-making. However, only 24 per cent said they could influence education policy at the national level.
UNESCO argues that teachers should be recognised as professionals who generate knowledge and contribute to shaping education systems, not merely implement policies designed by others.
What does this mean for education systems?
The report's central message is that improving teaching requires more than periodic training or the introduction of new classroom technologies. It calls for education systems to invest in teachers throughout their careers and create conditions in which professional learning becomes part of everyday practice.
For countries such as India, this means strengthening the links between teacher education institutions, schools and continuing professional development, while ensuring that teachers have the time, resources and professional autonomy to improve their work.
UNESCO's recommendations are intended as broad policy guidance that countries can adapt to their own education systems. The report ultimately places teachers' lifelong learning at the centre of efforts to improve the quality, equity and sustainability of education.