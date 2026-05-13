UNDP, Eco House Global launch free climate action course for youth worldwide

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in partnership with Eco House Global, has launched the Youth for Climate Action Course 2026, a free online programme designed to help young people understand climate change, climate governance and community-level action. The course is available globally through UNDP’s Learning for Nature platform.

According to UNDP, the course has been developed as a self-paced learning programme aimed at increasing youth participation in climate discussions and decision-making processes. It is available in English and Spanish and is open to learners from around the world.

The programme consists of five modules covering climate science, mitigation strategies, adaptation and vulnerability, international climate governance, and civil society advocacy. Participants are also introduced to policy frameworks, climate negotiations and tools for community engagement.

UNDP stated that the initiative was created “by youth, for youth” and seeks to provide accessible climate education while creating a global platform for collaboration and knowledge sharing among young people.

The course comes amid growing concern over the disproportionate impact of climate change on younger generations. According to UNDP, despite representing nearly half of the global population, young people often remain excluded from meaningful climate policymaking and governance processes.

Participants who complete all modules, quizzes and the final survey will receive a certificate of completion. The course is free of cost and does not require prior experience in climate studies or environmental policy.

The programme has been developed with contributions from several partner organisations, including UNICEF Latin America and the Caribbean, the Youth Negotiators Academy, The Climate Reality Project and Panama’s Ministry of Environment.

UNDP’s Learning for Nature platform currently hosts hundreds of sustainability and biodiversity-related courses and has learners from more than 200 countries.