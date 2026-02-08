Understanding Holistic Education | Kavita Kerawalla | VIBGYOR Group of Schools

A

Kavita Kerawalla (Guest): I see this difficulty all around me every day because the way the whole world is evolving, it's a new world altogether, as kids when we were small, changes used to happen very slowly, very gradually. We had enough time to adjust to all of that. But today's world is changing so fast. Every day there is a new gadget in the market. Every day there's a new way of handling your life that is in the market.

That has left all the educators as well as parents very challenged all the time and the biggest challenge is making your children emotionally resilient because what we have noticed all around us, emotions have taken a backseat. Humanity cannot move ahead like that. What we try to do in education, not just in our VIBGYOR or other educational institutions, we work very closely with some of the state governments.

We try to maintain this balance and how do we do that? By communication, by talking to children more often, by giving them some kind of counseling. We have very strong counseling cells in our schools. They don't only take care of children's educational specific requirements, but they also give them different kinds of counseling, and we have seen the cases rising, so it's not that as adults we feel that it has become an unsafe world, and we need to strengthen our children, make them emotionally very strong, and schools as well as homes need to be emotionally very safe places for the child to be in.

Different kinds of cases come and the numbers are overwhelming. It is nice to see that even children are realising that they require help and that is why we have counselors and a very strong team of counselors in every school. We don't just give counseling sessions to children.

We also provide similar sessions to parents because there is an equal responsibility shared. The child is with us for seven to eight hours every day, but rest of the time he is at home and parents being so busy, families becoming nuclear families more and more. That support system is no longer there, and that is why the child is left in a very vulnerable stage.

The child actually doesn't know who to go to, and that is where teachers step in, and we are taking that responsibility more and more seriously with each passing day. Teachers as the name suggests they teach, but that's not the only thing they do. They are preparing children for tomorrow and we feel that emotional support is the biggest support the teachers are expected to provide today.

Education is all around. It'll happen. Your history lessons and your geography lessons. They are information and they are everywhere. Children are smart enough and intelligent enough, we need to guide them. We need to facilitate that process of learning. Learning happens on its own, we are not saying that education is less important, but definitely emotional support is becoming more and more important with every day passing.