Understanding FIRE: The early exit plan

In January this year, Bollywood’s leading singer and music producer Arijit Singh announced his retirement from the industry to focus on producing independent music and other creative projects. His move to step back and work on ventures of his own choosing reflects a sentiment that is quietly gaining ground across industries in the country.

At a time when the Indian job market is rapidly evolving and getting increasingly competitive, many early-career professionals are beginning to consider an alternative — not a job change, but stepping away from the race altogether.

Retirement in India, till a few years ago, meant decades of hard work followed by hanging the boots at the age of 60. Today, millennials and Gen Z are rewriting that notion.

For a growing number of young professionals in Chennai, retirement is no longer about stopping work entirely. Instead, it is about reaching a point where money stops being the loudest voice in the room and work becomes a choice rather than a necessity. “My goal is to retire ideally between 35 and 40 years of age,” says Kavyaa R, a content creator, who is in her mid-20s. Vishal Kumar, risk and compliance leader at a US-based fintech, in his late 30s, says, “Working closely with founders and leadership teams under constant pressure has changed how I look at money and work. Not as spreadsheets or theory, but as lived experience. When you see smart, successful people still anxious about the future, you realise something important: income alone doesn’t buy peace.” This realisation is prompting many young professionals like Vishal to think about financial independence.

Save and live

For Kavyaa, retirement means reaching a point where financial pressure no longer dictates her choices. “It’s about getting to a stage where money isn’t a constant concern, so I can work on things I actually love, especially building something of my own as an entrepreneur,” she says. Vishal echoes a similar sentiment and adds that the freedom from chasing money will change the quality of decisions one might make.

Srinidhi PR, a sports journalist, frames it more simply. Early retirement is the choice of not “constantly chasing money”. And Neerav Patwa, director at Chargebee, describes it as achieving financial independence early enough for work to become optional.

Behind the idea of early retirement lies a carefully structured financial approach. These young earners rely on simple frameworks like the 50–30–20 rule, where the jobholder allocates 50 per cent of monthly income to needs, 30 per cent to wants, and the remaining to savings and investments.

That 20 per cent, in most cases, gets channelled into multiple instruments such as recurring deposits, Public Provident Fund (PPF) contributions, emergency funds, physical gold, the National Pension System (NPS), and Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) investments in mutual funds. Some also explore equity exposure based on long-term market performance and diversification. “Consistency and asset allocation matter far more than clever hacks,” Vishal notes.

For these allotments to show gains in the longer run, Srinidhi advises that the key is starting early and diversifying wisely. “I’ve categorised my savings into long-term, steady, and short-term funds. There’s PPF and Fixed Deposit (FD) for stability. Two years ago, I started SIPs, and recently I added NPS. And then there are assets like gold,” she explains.

These financial planners also rely on digital tools. Some use financial planning apps to estimate the principal sum of money needed for retirement and the ways to reach it. “I use tools that help me calculate how much corpus I need for retirement and how much I should invest through SIPs. But I don’t restrict myself rigidly. If my planned expense was `25 lakh a year but I spent `30 lakh, I don’t panic. Instead, I focus on finding ways to increase my income while staying aligned with my long-term goals,” shares Neerav.

A global phenomena

This trend of FIRE — Financial Independence, Retire Early — is not new. It first gained momentum in the United States in 1992 which slowly took over social media platforms, financial forums, and discussions in India around 2015-2017.

Social media, finance creators, and online communities hopped on this trend and made financial literacy more accessible and conversational. But Neerav suggests approaching these ideas with caution. “I don’t blindly follow finance influencers. I prefer practical, data-driven planning.”

For Srinidhi, the idea of early retirement began with a personal realisation rather than social media. “Very early in life, I realised I wanted a slower life and didn’t want to work until 55 or 60. That pushed me to save smarter,” she notes.

While the idea may seem futuristic, achieving it often requires deliberate lifestyle trade-offs from income earners. “I’m okay with short-term compromises if it means long-term flexibility,” says Kavyaa, adding, “That might mean limiting impulse purchases, prioritising savings before spending, and being thoughtful about big expenses.”

Adding to the conversation, Srinidhi believes it is less about sacrifice and more about choosing what truly matters. “I’d willingly give up comforts that don’t meaningfully improve my happiness, or are mostly about status or convenience, or can be reduced temporarily. For example, living in a slightly smaller home, limiting impulse spending, eating out less frequently, going off premium subscriptions, or cutting down on expensive vacations,” she notes.

Everyone however, agree that despite strict savings, they are willing to prioritise spending on healh, relationships, and valuable experiences.

Money and gender

Financial independence carries different implications across gender lines. Women often face career breaks, slower wage growth, and caregiving responsibilities, which can affect long-term investments. “Career breaks and pay gaps mean women have far less room for error,” notes Vishal.

Men, on the other hand, often face social expectations to remain the primary earners, which can delay retirement even when financially possible. “To be the primary earner, fear of judgment if they retire early, higher risk of burnout in high-paying roles. Men may even delay retirement even when financially capable, due to social identity tied to work,” shares Srinidhi.

Ultimately, those pursuing early retirement, irrespective of gender, say the goal is not to escape work, but to change its role in their lives. Financial independence creates a different kind of professional courage. In that sense, retirement itself is being slowly and steadily redefined not as an end to ambition, but as the freedom to choose what comes next.