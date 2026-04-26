Understanding DARVO: the manipulation tactic that flips victims into offenders

In abusive dynamics, the most dangerous distortion is not always the harm itself, but the story told around it. When perpetrators deny, deflect, and recast themselves as the wronged party, victims are left grappling not just with trauma, but with doubt—about what happened, what they feel, and whether they are to blame. This psychological sleight of hand, now recognised as DARVO, reveals how easily truth can be inverted and how quietly victimhood can be stolen.

DARVO—short for Deny, Attack, Reverse Victim, and Offender—is a psychological manipulation tactic identified by Jennifer Freyd. It describes how perpetrators respond when confronted: first by denying wrongdoing, then attacking the accuser’s credibility, and finally recasting themselves as the true victim. What makes DARVO particularly insidious is its ability to distort reality so convincingly that the focus shifts away from the original harm and onto the victim’s supposed faults.