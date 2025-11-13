Under25’s Summit at Campus to reach 200 colleges by March 2026

What began as an experiment has become a nationwide phenomenon. Under25’s Summit at Campus (SAC), India’s travelling youth festival, is set to double its reach to 200 colleges across 30 cities by March 2026 after completing 100 summits in 2025.

Unlike conventional college fests, each SAC is student-run under a licensed fellowship model. Fellows are selected, trained, and granted autonomy to curate their own summits — from programming and partnerships to on-ground operations — turning campuses into spaces of creativity and real-world learning.

The fellowship now includes more than 100 student leaders who have collectively reached 128 million people online and 4.9 lakh students on campus during Season 2. Colleges such as Symbiosis, Amity, Ramaiah, NIFT, IIM Kozhikode, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Guwahati, BITS Pilani, Christ University, DY Patil, SRCC, and NMIMS have hosted SACs, often requesting repeat editions thanks to strong student participation and institutional visibility.

Each event merges entertainment and learning through workshops, conversations, music, comedy, and creator sessions that speak the cultural language of Gen Z. Appearances by artists and entrepreneurs — including Dolly Singh, Ali Fazal, Prajakta Koli, Bhuvan Bam, and Kishore Biyani — have made SAC a convergence point for youth culture and mentorship.

Brand collaborations have become an integral layer. Zerodha’s Invest In You campaign during Seasons 2 and 3 connected financial literacy with self-growth, engaging over 1 million students on-ground and 203 million online.

Under25 CEO Jeel Gandhi said the focus remains on authenticity: creating spaces where branded narratives feel organic and students lead from the front.

As Under25 scales to 200 summits, it continues to prove that Gen Z isn’t passive — they’re actively building the culture they want to live in.