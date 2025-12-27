Under new procurement policy, Tiruchy's libraries to get books worth Rs 1.39 crore by January-end

TIRUCHY: By the end of January, over 130 public libraries across the district will be equipped with new book collections worth about Rs 1.39 crore, comprising 5,273 titles and 74,946 copies, courtesy the Transparent Book Procurement Policy, officials from the Directorate of Public Libraries said.

Under the policy, whose procurement officials said follows a revised, reader-driven allocation model aimed at improving subject diversity and responding to local demand, the books were received nearly two months ago. Of these over 5,000 have been despatched and around 40,000 copies have already been processed.