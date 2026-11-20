The Delhi government has launched its first Mental Health and Well-being Policy, titled ‘Ehsaas 2026’, mandating at least one qualified counsellor for every 500 school students and setting up dedicated mental health support systems across educational institutions.

Launched on November 19 by Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Education Minister Ashish Sood, the policy is expected to cover more than 45 lakh students across the national capital. It applies to government, government-aided and recognised private schools, CM SHRI schools and higher education institutions.

The 104-page framework sets out a four-tier system covering emotional well-being, awareness, early intervention and specialised care. It also provides for a six-stage referral mechanism involving teachers, counsellors, school authorities, district well-being centres, hospitals and statutory agencies.

Schools will have to maintain dedicated, private counselling rooms and ensure that counsellors are not assigned unrelated administrative or disciplinary duties. Higher education institutions will be required to establish Mental Health and Well-being Centres offering counselling, preventive support and referrals.

Colleges must also provide a 24-hour mental health helpline, with the number displayed on student identity cards, hostel notice boards and institutional websites. The policy prescribes one qualified mental health professional for every 100 students in higher education institutions with up to 3,000 students. For larger institutions, the ratio is one professional for every 500 students.

The framework includes separate protocols for bullying, cyberbullying, abuse, violence, substance-related emergencies and psychological distress. Schools must establish confidential reporting channels and protect students who report bullying from retaliation.

In cases involving an immediate risk of self-harm or suicide, institutions must take emergency action without waiting for routine assessment procedures. A student facing immediate danger must remain under the supervision of a responsible adult until appropriate assistance arrives. The policy also provides for referrals to hospitals and specialised psychiatric services.

Institutions will be required to conduct quarterly assessments of their mental health support systems through a School Wellness Services Index. The assessment will cover counsellor availability, staff training, safety arrangements, referral procedures and protection of student records.

The policy also assigns responsibilities to teachers, non-teaching employees, transport staff, parents and school managements. Staff members will receive training to identify early signs of emotional distress, including withdrawal, changes in behaviour, mood fluctuations and declining academic performance.

Education Minister Ashish Sood said the policy was intended to make emotional well-being part of the educational environment. He said parents often ask children about their studies and career plans but rarely ask whether they are happy.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the policy would help children facing emotional and psychological difficulties access additional care and support.

The framework also addresses students transitioning from school to college, with provisions covering independent study, budgeting, digital safety, consent awareness and language support. It identifies first-generation learners, migrant students, hostellers and students with disabilities as groups requiring specific assistance.

Children with special needs and young people up to the age of 29, including those outside the formal education system, are also covered under the policy.

The Delhi government said the policy was developed after consultations involving specialists from government departments, private institutions and universities. It incorporates scientific and technical inputs from NITI Aayog, UNESCO and the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences.

Delhi had introduced the Happiness Curriculum in government schools in 2018 for students from nursery to Class VIII. The new policy establishes a wider institutional framework covering schools, colleges and young people, with provisions for professional counselling, emergency referrals and monitoring.