UNCW leaders encourage GITAM students to combine AI skills with human competencies

Visakhapatnam: Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming business, education and workplaces, but human qualities such as creativity, ethical decision-making, leadership and empathy will continue to remain essential, academic leaders from the University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW), USA, told students at GITAM School of Business on Wednesday.

The interactive session featured UNCW Chancellor Dr Aswani K Volety and Dr Christopher Finelli, Associate Provost for Graduate, Lifelong Education and Dean of the Graduate School. The programme was attended by newly admitted MBA and BBA students.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Volety said AI is reshaping industries and creating new opportunities, making continuous learning, adaptability and innovation critical for future professionals. While technology is changing the nature of work, he noted that it cannot replace human strengths such as creativity, relationship-building and ethical judgement.

Dr Finelli described AI as a tool that complements human capabilities rather than replacing them. He encouraged students to develop interdisciplinary knowledge, critical thinking, collaboration, resilience and strong interpersonal skills to prepare for evolving career opportunities.

Dean of GITAM School of Business, Prof. Raja Phani Pappu, urged students to use AI responsibly while strengthening their problem-solving abilities, creativity and ethical values. He stated the institution remains committed to providing globally relevant education through international academic collaborations, industry partnerships and innovation-driven learning.

The speakers also highlighted the importance of developing digital literacy, analytical skills, emotional intelligence, sustainability awareness and an entrepreneurial mindset. They encouraged students to gain practical exposure through internships, research and global networking to enhance their professional and leadership capabilities.The session concluded with an interactive question-and-answer programme, with students discussing artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship, higher education and global career opportunities.