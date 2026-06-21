Uncommon achievements of differently abled athlete Shahista Begum Aarti

RAICHUR: Shahista Begum Aarti, a disabled athlete from Jalahalli in Devadurga taluk, Raichur district, has proved that disability is not a barrier to achievement when there is determination. She has become a role model for young women by excelling at national level in blind cricket and football.

Shahista is pursuing her BA at Mount Carmel College in Bengaluru. She has been interested in sport from childhood. However, visual impairment and limited opportunities in rural areas were obstacles to her ambitions. Yet her drive for achievement persisted.

Worried about her future, Shahista benefited from a camp held for the selection of the 2022 blind women’s cricket team. She worked tirelessly and showcased her talent at the camp, earning a place among the top 14 players. Through continuous practice and hard work, she secured a place in the final 11 of the Karnataka team in 2024, marking a significant milestone in her sporting career.

As a B2 category player, Shahista found it challenging to identify the ball, catch, and react quickly on the field. She turned this weakness into strength through rigorous training, preventing runs at crucial moments. She gained attention by effecting run-outs and delivering decisive performances in the team’s victories. She has represented the Karnataka team three times at the national level and has won the Player of the Match award on several occasions.

Shahista made her blind football debut in 2022 through a friend’s introduction. After training, she was selected for the national team. She scored a goal in the match and won the ‘Emerging Player’ award. In August of the same year, she was appointed captain of the Indian blind football team for the series against Japan.

However, she was disqualified due to her vision classification. She did not accept defeat and returned to the field in 2024 under the All India Blind Football Association (AIBFA). She scored 11 goals in the tournament and won the ‘Golden Boot’ award. She scored seven goals in the 2025 tournament as well, again winning the Golden Boot, Best Player, and Top Scorer awards.

Shahista said that if the state government appoints permanent coaches, provides necessary sports facilities, and financial assistance, it is possible to achieve success at national and international levels.