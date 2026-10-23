Unchecked artificial intelligence risks hijacking human consciousness, warns BAPS monk

“If it’s uncertainty and you face it with fear, you’re more likely to make the wrong choices. And if you face something with faith, You may not make the right choices, but you are likely to make the right choices in this situation when it’s really out of our control, it’s out of the box. I think the world has to face it with faith. But at the same time, it doesn’t mean that we cannot have the red lights that control it. So it’s both. Understand the fear but face it with faith,” the monk said.