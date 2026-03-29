Unapproved play schools enrolling primary students in Coimbatore

Coimbatore: The All Private Schools Welfare Association has alleged that in a violation of norms, unapproved play schools in Coimbatore district are enrolling children in the primary section and that educational officers do not take stringent action against these schools on this matter.

Association president Mayadevi Shankar told TNIE, as per norms, play schools should be run only after obtaining an opening licence from the district school education department and that in addition, they should have no-objection certificates for building stability, sanitation, fire safety, etc., from the respective departments.

She alleged that in reality, several play schools in the district, in clear violation of norms, are operating without approval from the School Education Department, with the sole aim of making profit. She said that these schools are enrolling children, which poses a threat to their safety.

"For instance, schools located at Idayarpalayam on Thadagam Road in the city and a school on Kondayampalayam Road on the outskirts are operating without proper building facilities. These schools are run illegally. Officials have not taken any action, which poses a threat to students' safety," she said.

She demanded that the district administration officials identify unapproved schools and shut them immediately. Educationist K Leninbharathi in Coimbatore said that three years ago, the school education department released a list of approved play schools, which helped parents admit their children to recognised schools.

Following this, the department stopped releasing the list and urged officials to publish the approved schools list in the public domain.

Repeated attempts to reach District Educational Officer for private schools K Nandakumar went in vain.