Unaided private schools not under RTI Act: Telangana schools' management body

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Recognised Schools Managements Association (TRSMA) on Sunday clarified that unaided private schools do not fall under the ambit of the Right to Information Act, 2005, as they are not funded or controlled by the government.

This issue has come to the forefront, as in recent times, a few individuals, for harassment and extortion, have filed applications seeking private, administrative and staff-related information of the schools.