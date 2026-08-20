Unaccounted cash, Noida flat and gold seized in EOU raid on Bihar open schooling board deputy director

Patna, Aug 20 (IANS): After an extensive day‑long search at three premises linked to Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) Deputy Director Ajay Kumar Singh, the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) reported the recovery of substantial cash, jewellery, financial documents and property papers.
In an official written statement, the EOU said searches were conducted at Chandratara Bhavan, Khajpura, Patna; Singh’s office chamber at BBOSE, Mithapur; and his ancestral residence at Parora village, Sahebpur Kamal, Begusarai.
The EOU recovered Rs 15.50 lakh from the ancestral house in Begusarai and Rs 10.38 lakh from Chandratara Bhavan in Patna, bringing the total cash recovery to Rs 25.88 lakh.
At the Begusarai residence, investigators prepared an inventory of jewellery valued at approximately Rs 9.50 lakh. They also found 11 property deeds in his father’s name, an SBI passbook and six jewellery purchase receipts representing purchases worth around Rs 5.50 lakh.
Investigators found several vehicles at the ancestral property, including two JCB machines, two tractors, a Bolero and a large DG set. The EOU is verifying ownership and related documentation.
At Chandratara Bhavan, the agency prepared an inventory of jewellery valued at approximately Rs 41.82 lakh. Investigators also found invoices relating to jewellery purchases worth around Rs 10 lakh from Alankar Jewellers in Patna.
Documents concerning a 1,442‑square‑foot flat in Sector 142, Noida, also appeared in the investigation. According to the EOU, more than Rs 60 lakh has already been paid towards the property.
Investigators recovered passbooks and ATM cards associated with eight bank accounts, which reportedly contain deposits totalling around Rs 18.50 lakh. The search also uncovered documents relating to five insurance policies, including LIC policies, as well as papers concerning mutual‑fund investments.
The EOU is also examining information on other vehicles, including a Mahindra Scorpio and a scooter.
The EOU said Singh owns a G+2 house in Patna featuring expensive interior fittings. The property will be valued separately to establish its actual worth.
Ajay Kumar Singh joined the Bihar Education Service in 2005 as a Sub‑Divisional Education Officer. The EOU had earlier registered a disproportionate‑assets case against him, alleging assets of Rs 3,43,78,300, approximately 90.04 per cent above his known income.
Information regarding the case and alleged irregularities involving the public servant is also being communicated to the Bihar Education Department, Singh’s parent department.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.