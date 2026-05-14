UN says 28 million people in Afghanistan unable to meet basic needs

In a new report issued this week, UNDP said Afghanistan's economy increased by only 1.9 per cent in 2025, far less than the country's 6.5 per cent population growth rate, resulting in continued decline in real per capita income. Nearly three-quarters of Afghans were forced to depend on negative coping mechanisms to survive, while over 80 per cent of households were having debt, Afghanistan's leading news agency Khaama Press reported on Thursday.