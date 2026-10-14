UN recognises India’s efforts to curb child marriage, calls for greater investment in girls

The United Nations has praised India’s efforts to combat child marriage and strengthen the rights of girls, with officials highlighting the role of education, government initiatives and community participation in improving their prospects.

The remarks were made at an event titled ‘Investing in Girl Child – Transforming Our Future’, co-hosted by the Permanent Missions of India and Sierra Leone to the United Nations on October 12 to mark the International Day of the Girl Child. The discussion focused on education, health, protection and economic opportunities for girls.

UNICEF Deputy Executive Director Hannan Sulieman said India’s experience demonstrated how sustained investment and community engagement could bring “real, meaningful change”. She said the country’s progress mattered beyond its borders, given its population of 253 million adolescents.

“When girls thrive, societies thrive,” Sulieman said, emphasising the connection between girls’ opportunities and wider social development. She attributed the decline in child marriage in part to coordinated government and community action, including the campaign for a child-marriage-free India.