UN Office Trusts Indian Technology to fight Air Pollution

New Delhi: In a powerful vote of confidence for made in India innovation, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is addressing the growing challenge of indoor air pollution in a transformative way--by upgrading its existing air conditioners using clean-air technology from AIRTH.

Instead of relying solely on bulky standalone air purifiers, UNDP is adopting a smarter, more scalable system that integrates purification directly into the AC infrastructure their employees depend on every day.

