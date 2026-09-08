UN FAO elects Indian fisheries scientist Dr P Krishnan to lead global network

Kochi, Sep 8 (IANS): Indian fisheries scientist Dr P. Krishnan has been elected chair of a global network of regional fisheries bodies at the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), giving India a prominent role in international fisheries governance for the next two years.
Krishnan, Director of the Bay of Bengal Programme Inter-Governmental Organisation (BOBP-IGO), was elected chair of the Regional Fishery Body Secretariats' Network (RSN) for 2026-28 on the sidelines of the 37th Session of the FAO Committee on Fisheries (COFI) in Rome.
The RSN brings together the secretariats of more than 50 regional fishery bodies from across the world.
It serves as an important channel for coordination on global fisheries issues, including small-scale fisheries, climate change adaptation, and ocean governance.
Krishnan's election comes at a time when India and three other South Asian countries are working towards national plans aimed at protecting small-scale fishing communities.
Speaking at the World Small-Scale Fisheries Summit 2026 at the FAO headquarters, Krishnan highlighted the Bay of Bengal initiative as a potential model for other regions.
BOBP-IGO is supporting India and three other South Asian countries in preparing their National Plans of Action for Small-Scale Fisheries (NPOA-SSF) through a coordinated regional process backed by the FAO.
India has completed key groundwork for its national plan.
The country's task force has undertaken a review of the legal framework governing fisheries and prepared a profile of the small-scale fisheries sector.
The regional process envisages draft national plans being prepared and opened for public consultation by December 2026.
Formal launches are expected in 2027. Small-scale and traditional fishers constitute the overwhelming majority of India's fishing workforce and play a major role in food security and coastal livelihoods.
The proposed national plan is intended to provide a formal policy framework for a sector that remains largely informal and dispersed.
The plan is expected to address issues including access rights, social protection and climate resilience.
As RSN chair, Krishnan will work with the FAO and regional fishery bodies during 2026-28 on issues ranging from small-scale fisheries and climate adaptation to implementation of the High Seas Biodiversity Agreement (BBNJ) and greater cooperation in ocean governance.
The World Small-Scale Fisheries Summit brought together fisher organisations, government representatives and researchers to contribute to the FAO's deliberations on small-scale fisheries and climate adaptation.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.