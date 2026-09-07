UN chief urges Taliban to lift ban on Afghan women UN workers

According to the experts, the Taliban have continued to impose repressive measures on the Afghan population, including a decree on the criminal rules of courts that permits violence against women as long as it does not "break bones" or "leave obvious bruises". They noted that another decree governing the separation of spouses implicitly permits child marriage and makes it extremely difficult for women and girls to escape abusive or forced marriages, while these decrees also discriminate against religious minorities.

(IANS)