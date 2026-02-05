UN chief Guterres praises India's leadership of global AI efforts

United Nations: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has praised India for taking the leadership in facing the challenges of artificial intelligence (AI) through the summit it has convened.

Guterres said on Wednesday that he was "delighted" to have the chance to participate in the India AI Impact Summit 2026 to be held in New Delhi from February 16 to 20.

"I do believe that AI is today, an absolutely crucial issue in international relations and one of the biggest challenges of all times," he said.

"So, it is very important that countries come together, discuss it also with the civil society in all kinds of circumstances."