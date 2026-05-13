UMANG CBSE 12th Result 2026: How to check

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 12 Board Results 2026, and students can now access their marks through the UMANG platform in addition to the official CBSE result websites.

UMANG, short for Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance, is a government-backed platform that provides access to various public services, including board examination results.

Students can check their CBSE Class 12 results on UMANG using their roll number, school number, and admit card details.