UMANG CBSE 12th Result 2026: How to check

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 12 Board Results 2026, and students can now access their marks through the UMANG platform in addition to the official CBSE result websites.
UMANG, short for Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance, is a government-backed platform that provides access to various public services, including board examination results.
Students can check their CBSE Class 12 results on UMANG using their roll number, school number, and admit card details.
How to Check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 on UMANG
Students can follow these steps to access their results:
Download the UMANG app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, or visit the official website at UMANG Official Website
Register or log in using a mobile number
Search for “CBSE” in the services section
Select “CBSE Class 12 Result 2026”
Enter:
Roll number
School number
Admit card ID
Submit the details to view the result
Download or save the digital marksheet for reference
Alternative Ways to Check CBSE Class 12 Results
Apart from UMANG, students can also access results through:
https://results.cbse.nic.in/
https://cbseresults.nic.in/
https://www.digilocker.gov.in/
CBSE has said digital marksheets and certificates available through DigiLocker are valid official documents and can be used for college admissions and other academic purposes.
What Details Will Be Available on the Result
The online CBSE Class 12 result will include:
Student name
Roll number
Subject-wise marks
Total marks
Grades
Qualifying status
Students are advised to carefully verify all personal and academic details mentioned on the scorecard. In case of discrepancies, they should contact their schools or CBSE regional offices.
CBSE has also advised students to avoid unofficial websites and rely only on authorised government platforms for accessing results and academic documents.