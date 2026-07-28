Ulster University hosts Jaipur Literature Festival

Professor Paul Bartholomew, Vice-Chancellor of Ulster University, said: "Welcoming the Jaipur Literature Festival to Belfast has been an important cultural moment for both the University and the city. "For our international students especially, events like this create a strong sense of belonging while showcasing Belfast and Northern Ireland as welcoming, creative and culturally vibrant places to live and study."

Nirlipta, an Ulster University MBA student from Bangalore, India, added: "What makes Ulster University special is the mix of academic opportunities and cultural experiences both inside and outside the classroom. The festival created such an energetic atmosphere on campus and across Belfast, and as an Indian student it was amazing to see these cultural connections celebrated here in Northern Ireland."