ULLAS enrolment at 31.7% in Odisha as 85% districts miss adult literacy targets

Sources said learners enrolled on the platform are tested through the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Assessment Test (FLNAT) and receive certificates from the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS).

SME department officials, however, admitted that the progress of enrolment in nearly half of the districts in the state is far from the physical target set for the year. An official of the department said the enrolment of volunteer teachers from the districts on the platform is also low and the SME secretary has expressed serious concern and dissatisfaction over the matter during a review meeting held recently.

“As the state is approaching the second FLNAT for the current year in March, the district education officers (DEOs) and block education officers (BEOs), as instructed by the SME secretary, have been asked to monitor the progress of enrolment on a daily basis to meet the given target for the fiscal in their jurisdiction,” he said.