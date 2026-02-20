ULI India launches education portfolio to strengthen industry-academia ties

An Education portfolio aimed at strengthening industry-academia collaboration in India’s built environment sector has been launched by Urban Land Institute (ULI) India.

The initiative is positioned around preparing students and early-career professionals to meet the demands of urban development, with focus areas including sustainable infrastructure, housing, and climate-linked planning challenges.

The programme is expected to work with educational institutions, practitioners, and corporate partners, with planned engagement in major urban centres such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

The portfolio is being led by Education Co-Chairs Chhavi Lal, Principal at Perkins Eastman, and Manas Rath, Founder of LEAP Cities and Mumbai Donut CoLAB, with support from the organisation’s National Executive Committee.

A full-day education programme is scheduled for February 24 in Mumbai ahead of the ULI India Annual Conference on February 26. The February 24 agenda will include UrbanPlan and a closed-door Education Roundtable with senior representatives from institutions including the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) School of Built Environment, Amity University, Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology (CEPT) University, Sir JJ College of Architecture, and the National Institute of Construction Management and Research (NICMAR), along with members and practitioners.

The discussions are expected to focus on internships, case-based learning, curriculum relevance, and measures that can improve student readiness for professional practice.

The Annual Conference will also feature a Projects Showcase of 12 urban projects from across India, positioned as a learning resource for students, educators, and working professionals.