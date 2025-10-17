UKSSSC delays technical posts exam after paper leak; third cancellation in two months

The Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has indefinitely postponed the recruitment exam for technical positions in the Agriculture Department, originally scheduled for October 12, following reports of a paper leak.

This marks the third cancellation by the commission within the past two months.

According to UKSSSC Chairman GS Martolia, the exam had not yet progressed to the stage where admit cards were issued. He confirmed that the exam will no longer be conducted as scheduled, and a new date will be communicated later.

The delayed exam aimed to fill approximately 20 to 25 vacancies, with around 600 candidates expected to compete, Mint reports.

This decision follows the more serious cancellation of the September 21 graduate-level exam, which was scrapped amid allegations that segments of the question paper were leaked at a Haridwar centre.

Over 100,000 aspirants had appeared for the test, which was meant to recruit for 416 posts across multiple government departments.

In response to the controversy, the state government has referred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Further, a judicial commission led by Justice (Retd) UC Dhyani was also constituted to investigate the irregularities.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasised that ensuring integrity and public trust in recruitment processes remains a priority. He further asserted that the cancellation of the flawed examination would not affect the schedule of other tests.

The latest postponement adds to mounting pressure on UKSSSC to overhaul its exam security processes and restore confidence among thousands of job seekers awaiting fair opportunities.