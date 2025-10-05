UK's University offers £3,000 worth of scholarships for Indian students

The University of Worcester in the United Kingdom has announced merit-based scholarships worth £3,000 (approximately Rs 3.58 lakh) for Indian students applying to its postgraduate programmes for the January 2026 intake.
The scholarships aim to support students pursuing career-focused degrees in disciplines such as MBA, MSc Human Resource Management, MSc International Management, MSc Marketing, MSc Project Management, MSc Logistics & Supply Chain Management, and MSc Global Sustainable Management.
Students will also have the option of six- or twelve-month professional placements with industry partners, gaining hands-on experience.
According to the Graduate Outcomes Survey 2024, more than 96% of Worcester graduates secure employment or move to further study within 15 months of graduation.
Each year, over 500 students find jobs through the university’s 1,000+ employer links.
Worcester, shortlisted for the Times Higher Education University of the Year 2025 award for graduate success, has seen rising interest from Indian students.
“Our scholarships and career-focused degrees equip students with the skills, experience, and confidence to succeed globally,” said Nick Slade, Deputy Pro Vice-Chancellor (International & External Affairs).
Applications for the January 2026 intake are now open on worcester.ac.uk, and Indian students are encouraged to apply early to secure scholarships and placements.