UK's University offers £3,000 worth of scholarships for Indian students

The University of Worcester in the United Kingdom has announced merit-based scholarships worth £3,000 (approximately Rs 3.58 lakh) for Indian students applying to its postgraduate programmes for the January 2026 intake.

The scholarships aim to support students pursuing career-focused degrees in disciplines such as MBA, MSc Human Resource Management, MSc International Management, MSc Marketing, MSc Project Management, MSc Logistics & Supply Chain Management, and MSc Global Sustainable Management.

Students will also have the option of six- or twelve-month professional placements with industry partners, gaining hands-on experience.