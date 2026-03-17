UK’s University of East Anglia Offers New Scholarship for Indian Students

Indian students planning to pursue postgraduate studies in the UK have a new scholarship opportunity, as the University of East Anglia has announced financial support for eligible candidates.

The university has introduced the Vice Chancellor’s Global Impact and Leadership Scholarship for students enrolling in postgraduate programmes starting in September 2026. The scholarship is designed to recognise applicants with strong academic performance, leadership potential, and a focus on creating global impact.

The funding provides a tuition fee reduction of approximately ₹12 lakh, depending on exchange rates. For students enrolled in two-year master’s programmes, the scholarship will apply only to the first year of study.