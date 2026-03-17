UK’s University of East Anglia Offers New Scholarship for Indian Students

Indian students planning to pursue postgraduate studies in the UK have a new scholarship opportunity, as the University of East Anglia has announced financial support for eligible candidates.
The university has introduced the Vice Chancellor’s Global Impact and Leadership Scholarship for students enrolling in postgraduate programmes starting in September 2026. The scholarship is designed to recognise applicants with strong academic performance, leadership potential, and a focus on creating global impact.
The funding provides a tuition fee reduction of approximately ₹12 lakh, depending on exchange rates. For students enrolled in two-year master’s programmes, the scholarship will apply only to the first year of study.
Application process and timeline
As part of the application process, candidates are required to submit written responses outlining their reasons for choosing the university and programme, their career goals and leadership ambitions, and how their studies will contribute to positive global impact.
Applications will be reviewed in two rounds, scheduled for March and June 2026, with shortlisted candidates notified after each round. The final deadline for submission is June 26, 2026.
Eligibility criteria
Applicants must be Indian citizens holding either a conditional or unconditional offer for an eligible postgraduate taught programme at the university. They should be classified as overseas fee-paying students and must have achieved, or be expected to achieve, the equivalent of a UK 2:1 undergraduate degree.
The scholarship is available for selected programmes and cannot be combined with other university scholarships, except the International Early Payment Award. Candidates receiving full funding that covers their entire tuition fee are not eligible, although education loans or government-backed loans that require repayment do not affect eligibility.
Application procedure
Interested candidates must first apply for and secure admission to an eligible postgraduate programme. Once an offer is received, applicants can submit their scholarship application through the university’s official portal, including a written statement detailing their goals and motivations.
Applicants are advised to review the eligibility criteria carefully and submit their applications within the specified deadline.