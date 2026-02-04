UK’s Queen Elizabeth’s School, Barnet announces branch campus in Gurugram

Building on more than 450 years of academic excellence in the UK, Queen Elizabeth’s School, Barnet, in partnership with GEDU Global Education, has announced the launch of its first branch campus in India.
The new school will be located in Gurugram and is scheduled to open in August 2026.
Founded in 1573 by a Royal Charter from Queen Elizabeth I, Queen Elizabeth’s School, Barnet is regarded as one of the world’s most prestigious institutions, with a legacy of academic distinction, character building and leadership development.
The Gurugram campus marks the next chapter in this journey, bringing the school’s heritage, ethos and academic rigour to India.
The India campus will reflect the educational philosophy that has defined Queen Elizabeth’s School globally, delivering a curriculum grounded in academic depth, intellectual discipline and holistic development. The school aims to prepare students for leadership in an increasingly interconnected world, while offering a vibrant campus life that blends academic excellence with co-curricular engagement.
Facilities at the Gurugram campus will include world-class sports infrastructure, a swimming pool, and specialist creative and performing arts spaces, drawing inspiration from both the founding school in the UK and the local context in India.
GEDU has also announced plans for a second Queen Elizabeth’s School campus in 2027–28 and has committed to investing an additional £150–£200 million over the next three years across India’s K–12 and higher education landscape. These investments and partnerships reflect GEDU’s long-term vision of building a network of exceptional educational institutions and significantly enhancing access, quality and opportunity across India’s education sector.
Welcoming the development, Alison Barrett MBE, Country Director India at the British Council, said the new campus would strengthen connections and create greater opportunities for young people in both India and the UK. She noted that the initiative complements the UK–India Vision 2035, which seeks to internationalise education and deepen mutual understanding while equipping young people with global skills.
Alba Smeriglio, Deputy High Commissioner at the British Deputy High Commission Chandigarh, said education is one of the strongest bridges between the UK and India. She described the opening of Queen Elizabeth’s School in Gurugram as an important milestone that would nurture skills, promote the exchange of best practices and expand opportunities for young people in Haryana to engage with world-class British education.
The leadership team for the Gurugram campus will be announced in the coming weeks and will comprise an experienced international team with decades of expertise in global education.