UK’s Queen Elizabeth’s School, Barnet announces branch campus in Gurugram

Building on more than 450 years of academic excellence in the UK, Queen Elizabeth’s School, Barnet, in partnership with GEDU Global Education, has announced the launch of its first branch campus in India.

The new school will be located in Gurugram and is scheduled to open in August 2026.

Founded in 1573 by a Royal Charter from Queen Elizabeth I, Queen Elizabeth’s School, Barnet is regarded as one of the world’s most prestigious institutions, with a legacy of academic distinction, character building and leadership development.

The Gurugram campus marks the next chapter in this journey, bringing the school’s heritage, ethos and academic rigour to India.

The India campus will reflect the educational philosophy that has defined Queen Elizabeth’s School globally, delivering a curriculum grounded in academic depth, intellectual discipline and holistic development. The school aims to prepare students for leadership in an increasingly interconnected world, while offering a vibrant campus life that blends academic excellence with co-curricular engagement.

Facilities at the Gurugram campus will include world-class sports infrastructure, a swimming pool, and specialist creative and performing arts spaces, drawing inspiration from both the founding school in the UK and the local context in India.