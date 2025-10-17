UK University offers MBA scholarships with 50% tuition fee discount

The University of Sheffield Management School has announced scholarships covering 50% of tuition fees for its full-time MBA programme commencing in September 2026.
The scholarships will be awarded to candidates demonstrating strong academic performance, significant career growth, and high potential to contribute to the MBA cohort.
No separate application is required, as all admitted students will be automatically considered for the award based on their MBA application, supporting statement, and interview performance.
To be eligible, applicants must hold a conditional or unconditional offer for the Sheffield MBA. Candidates admitted through exceptions will not be eligible for the scholarship.
The awards will be offered on a rolling basis throughout the year, and successful applicants must accept their scholarship and pay the required deposit shortly after receiving the offer.
The selection process will evaluate the candidate’s overall profile, including academic achievements, professional experience, and interview performance.
The admissions panel will also assess responses (200 words each) to four key questions:
What motivated you to pursue an MBA?
What are your professional strengths and areas for growth?
How will the Sheffield MBA support your development?
What sets you apart based on your experience and achievements?
The Sheffield MBA aims to attract high-calibre professionals from diverse backgrounds and empower them with global business leadership skills.