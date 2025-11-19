UK University graduates find degrees don’t pay like they once did

For years, the promise to Britain’s brightest was straightforward: work hard, earn a university degree, and enjoy higher pay.

That promise is fading. A Bloomberg analysis reveals that the graduate pay premium over minimum-wage salaries in England has halved since 2007.

After adjusting for higher living costs, pay for a typical single working-age graduate is now 30% — or £8,000 ($10,500) — lower than it was then.

As the Labour government steps back from encouraging higher education, other policy decisions, including a rise in the National Living Wage introduced by Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves, have contributed to narrowing the gap — and upcoming measures could shrink it further.